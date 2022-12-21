The annual CVRR 5K Running Clinic culminates with a 5K Fun Run celebration on Week 10. File photo

The annual CVRR 5K Running Clinic culminates with a 5K Fun Run celebration on Week 10. File photo

Comox Valley running clinic a new year tradition since 1986

Individuals of all abilities are welcome at the Comox Valley Road Runners 5K Running Clinic — a new year tradition since 1986.

There is a level for everyone and a pace group to suit your needs. All clinic participants will easily manage a 5K Fun Run celebration on Week 10… all at different speeds.

Are you a walker who wishes to run but fears you may be too unfit to jump right into the walk/run program?

Level 1 will spend 10 weeks teaching strength and posture techniques designed to prepare your body for the next “running” steps you want to take. Your walking speed will increase, and some running segments will be introduced near the end of the program. You will end this session ready to begin to walk/run.

Are you quite fit, walking most days or playing sports, and wanting to learn to run?

Level 2 begins at an easy walk-to-run ratio that builds over 10 weeks until you are running, or almost fully running, the entire 5K distance.

Maybe you already run, or perhaps you are a returning runner after a short hiatus.

Level 3 starts with a flowy walk/run with emphasis on running slowly and easily. By the sixth week, you will be running continuously, and beginning to improve your strength and endurance.

You are already a runner. Do you want to be stronger, or run faster? Do you want to learn a few skills to become more competitive?

Level 4 is where runners can turn their running up a notch or two. You’ll receive instruction in skills, drills and techniques over 10 weeks, providing a new view on your training and goal-setting. You will be inspired by your new strength and endurance.

The clinic runs every Saturday from 9 – 11 .a.m. at the Lower Native Sons Hall in Courtenay. The first session is Jan. 14. Cost is $60. A clinic T-shirt is included in the registration price.

Weekly guests, specialists in their fields, will talk on running-related topics such as footwear, injuries and nutrition. Training programs are time-tested and club coach-approved.

Register at the Lewis Centre or Filberg Centre.

FMI: 5kclinic@cvrr.ca or visit www.cvrr.ca

