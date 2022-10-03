Comox Valley secures first win of rugby season

Hooker Taya Gagnon taking the ball into contact. Photo courtesy Jesse Ramsay Outside centre Daris Tendler Forberg crashing the ball. Photo courtesy Jesse Ramsay Prop Jenn Lund preparing for a scrum. Photo courtesy Jesse Ramsay Inside centre Lisa Korcsmaros looking for the offload. Photo courtesy Jesse Ramsay

The Comox Valley Kickers Women narrowly beat the Castaway Wanderers (“CW”) Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. This was the second time the teams met this season, but with a different result this time around. The Kickers won 29-26 with Dara DeMarce, Lauren Sargent, Lisa Korcsmaros, Jessica Nikkel and Daris Tendler Forberg each scoring a try. Christina Green-Speck added two converts.

“We came back from an early deficit to take the lead and worked hard at the end of the second half to secure the win,” said coach Jean-Pierre Lussier. “There was a bigger focus on teamwork this game. As the saying goes, ‘You can go faster alone but can go further together.’ We ran better support lines, were strong in the scrums and improved with our rucking. Things are really coming along for the team.”

Regretfully, there was no men’s game as CW defaulted.

There is a league-wide bye on Thanksgiving weekend. Play resumes Oct. 15. The Kickers men will travel to the mainland to play against the Surrey Beavers. The women will host a combined side from Cowichan/Westshore.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

