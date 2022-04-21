Comox Valley Shito-Ryu Karate club brings home 15 medals from Island championships

The Comox Valley Shito-Ryu Karate club recently travelled to Nanaimo for the 3rd Vancouver Island Karate Championships. With over 165 competitor and 14 clubs participating, it was a very successful and exciting event and for most of the eight members from the Comox dojo it was their first time competing and being among clubs from all over the Island and Mainland. The tournament was organized by VIKS (Vancouver Island Karate Society).

Medalling in their events for their age and belt rank were:

Kata (forms)

Lilah – Gold

Amelia – Bronze

Morgan – Gold

Shyala – Bronze (4th)

Cedric – Bronze

Ryan – Gold

Gabriel – Gold

Bram – Bronze

Kumite (sparring)

Amelia – Bronze

Morgan – Gold

Shyala – Silver

Cedric – Bronze

Ryan – Gold

Gabriel – Gold

Bram – Gold