Comox Valley teams sweep masters curling playdowns

The Comox Valley Curling Centre hosted the Pacific Coast Masters Curling Association’s Vancouver Island Zone 4 Playdowns Feb. 10-12.

The best 60-plus curlers faced off in this tournament to determine who would qualify for the provincial championships in Chilliwack March 27 – 31. Four qualifying spots were awarded, and all of the winning teams were from the Comox Valley.

The Richard Tanguay team (skip Richard Tanguay, Les Norman, Terry Woloshyn, Gary Lantz) won the 60+ mens event. Kimmie Jonsson and her team of Lonnie Schopp, Kelly Bleau and Elaine Starchuk won the 60+ ladies division. Jack Holden (with Daryl Wright, Reg Tressel and Dennis Colburn) won the 70+ men’s, and skip Bruce Joanisse with teammates Mickey Colburn, Lorne Stefan and Mary Holden won the 60+ mixed provincial berth.

 

