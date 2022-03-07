Comox Valley trio makes North Island all-star basketball team

Meghan Linegar of Isfeld, left, Emma Warren of Highland and Reese Douglas of Vanier played their way to a spot on the North Island girls Grade 12 all-star basketball team. They play their South Island counterparts April 9. Photo supplied

A trio of graduating basketball players in the Comox Valley have been selected to the North Island girls Grade 12 all-star team. They include Emma Warren of Highland, Meghan Linegar of Isfeld and Reese Douglas of Vanier.

Highland coach James Warren, a community coach who has been with the team since his daughter Emma was in Grade 8, was chosen to coach the North Island team.

Emma — the only Grade 12 on Highland’s squad — led her team in scoring throughout the season. In her final match at Island playoffs, she scored 35 points and earned player-of-the-game honours.

Douglas, who plays guard, also led her team in scoring. Vanier coaches describe her as a hard-working and competitive player.

Linegar is a multi-sport athlete who has earned all-star acclaim in volleyball and basketball. However, soccer might be her best sport. A few years back, she won a provincial championship as a member of the Riptide soccer academy.

“She is a phenomenal leader who tends to outwork her opponents, and has a crazy, positive energy which is infectious through her teammates,” Isfeld coach Craig Follis said.

The North Island team plays the South Island all-stars April 9 in Victoria. The teams are comprised of players from single A to quad A schools.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter