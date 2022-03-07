Meghan Linegar of Isfeld, left, Emma Warren of Highland and Reese Douglas of Vanier played their way to a spot on the North Island girls Grade 12 all-star basketball team. They play their South Island counterparts April 9. Photo supplied

Meghan Linegar of Isfeld, left, Emma Warren of Highland and Reese Douglas of Vanier played their way to a spot on the North Island girls Grade 12 all-star basketball team. They play their South Island counterparts April 9. Photo supplied

Comox Valley trio makes North Island all-star basketball team

A trio of graduating basketball players in the Comox Valley have been selected to the North Island girls Grade 12 all-star team. They include Emma Warren of Highland, Meghan Linegar of Isfeld and Reese Douglas of Vanier.

Highland coach James Warren, a community coach who has been with the team since his daughter Emma was in Grade 8, was chosen to coach the North Island team.

Emma — the only Grade 12 on Highland’s squad — led her team in scoring throughout the season. In her final match at Island playoffs, she scored 35 points and earned player-of-the-game honours.

Douglas, who plays guard, also led her team in scoring. Vanier coaches describe her as a hard-working and competitive player.

Linegar is a multi-sport athlete who has earned all-star acclaim in volleyball and basketball. However, soccer might be her best sport. A few years back, she won a provincial championship as a member of the Riptide soccer academy.

“She is a phenomenal leader who tends to outwork her opponents, and has a crazy, positive energy which is infectious through her teammates,” Isfeld coach Craig Follis said.

The North Island team plays the South Island all-stars April 9 in Victoria. The teams are comprised of players from single A to quad A schools.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island champion basketball team ranked seven heading into provincials
Next story
Comox Valley loses in seven to Oceanside Generals

Just Posted

Police presence at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay, where a body was recovered early Sunday morning (March 6). Photo by Terry Farrell
UPDATE: Comox Valley RCMP investigating homicide at Courtenay home

Linh Nguyen worked as a nail technician when she first came to Canada from Vietnam. Nguyen started Pearly Nails & Spa with the support of her mom four years ago and was recognized for Best Manicure/Pedicure in the Record’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Comox’s Pearly Nails owner started her business at 23 following emigration from Vietnam

Jeff Agopsowicz plays at the Flying Canoe in Courtenay on Thursday, March 10. Photo via Facebook
Jazz trombonist Jeff Agopsowicz returns to Courtenay

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park to support Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Hundreds show support for Ukraine at rally in Comox