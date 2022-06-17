Comox Valley trio to officiate at world triathlon event

Triathlon official Vicki Lundine, left, enjoys working with coaches, athletes and officials from all corners of the world. Photo supplied

Terry and Marlene Hooper of the Comox Valley will be officiating at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) event June 24-26 in Montreal.

Terry is certified as a Continental Technical Official (CTO) from the World Triathlon organization — not related to Ironman – which oversees elite level competitions. He recently officiated at a series event in Leeds, England.

The couple began volunteering as triathlon officials in Saskatchewan in 2007 when their son, at age 15, took up the sport. Since then, they have officiated at numerous local, provincial, regional, national, and international triathlon and multi-sport events. About 10 years ago, they upgraded their TO certification to a world level, and then the CTO level as part of a retirement plan. It was a way to keep active physically and mentally, and to be part of an international community of friends that partake in similar activities.

“Triathlon officiating at this level is demanding with long hours, constant learning, and high expectations of performance, but we are enjoying this opportunity that we have given ourselves, and been given to us,” said Terry, president of the Comox Valley Triathlon Club.

Another local officiating in Montreal is Vicki Lundine, who had volunteered for many years as her husband Robert was and still is a triathlete. About 15 years ago, she was encouraged to train to become a technical official.

“I enjoyed it so much I was mentored to take further training,” Lundine said. “Being an official has given me more than I could have imagined.”

Though challenging, she said the bond between technical officials is special.

“One must become very resourceful, adaptable and flexible,” she said. “I enjoy working with coaches, athletes and officials from all corners of the world. I believe this is my way of giving something to the sport, but the truth is the sport gives me much more, especially the para-triathletes — inspiration.”

The Hoopers and Lundine will be TOs at the WTCS Bermuda event in November — the sixth of the seven-race series. The Hoopers will also officiate at the Ironman in Penticton in August, and at the Dodge City X event September in Cumberland.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyCyclingrunningSwimming