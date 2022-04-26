Comox Valley U13 All-Stars win hockey tournament in Powell River

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association (CVMHA) U13 All Stars (a.k.a. the Chargers) won gold in an All Star hockey tournament hosted in Powell River. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association (CVMHA) U13 All Stars (a.k.a. the Chargers) won gold in an All Star hockey tournament hosted in Powell River.

“The Chargers represented the Valley extremely well on and off the ice,” said Guy Lefebvre, who coached the team along with Craig Harris and Stace Hagel. “The team grew fast and kept getting better every time they jumped on the ice together. Before every game you could feel the excitement and determination from the players. The defensive players were solid and impenetrable making it really challenging for any team to breakdown. The forwards played up and down the ice every shift, dominated when it came to puck control and hockey IQ. Goaltending was excellent only allowing five goals against during the whole tournament. Our fan base grew as the tournament went on. You could feel the hype around the rinks, everyone wanted to see the Chargers.”

Chargers Derek Shoesmith, Noah Lewall, Maxim Lefebvre and Tierran Hagel were all selected as tournament all-starts, by the organizers of the event.

“Thanks to our team manager Jim Nolin who made everything come together,” added Lefebvre. “Congrats to everyone again and be proud of your achievement.”

