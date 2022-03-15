Comox Valley U13 girls win silver in top division at Surrey Mayor’s Cup soccer tourney

The Comox Valley United U13 girls entered into the top division of the popular Surrey Mayors Cup soccer tournament, March 12-13, and the Chili Peppers brought the heat!

The girls posted a 2-1-1 record to finish with the silver medals.

“The girls played hard against four strong Lower Mainland teams to come away with the silver medal in the Metro Division,” said CVU co-coach Steven Fyfe in a press release.

Saturday’s games were a challenge. The Chili Peppers played the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club Rush to a 4-4 draw, before falling to the Delta Coastal Selects, 2-0.

The Comox Valley girls responded in resounding manner on Sunday, winning both games while outscoing the competition 10-0.

They started the day by dominating their namesakes, the Vancouver Athletic Football Club Chili Peppers, 7-0, and followed that up with a 3-0 victory over the Fusion FC Selects, of Richmond.

“The depth and breadth of the team showed throughout the tournament, especially after losing two key players to injuries,” said Fyfe. “All of the girls played with amazing tenacity throughout this tournament showing what grit and determination is needed to perform at this high level.”

***

The U14 Dynamite also represented Comox Valley United well, winning three of their four games to bring home the silver medals in the Girls U14 Div. 2 tournament.

The Dynamite dropped their opener, 2-0 to the Nanaimo United Football Club (NUFC) Brick/Nicks, before reeling off three straight victories.

They shut out the Mission Rebels, 2-0 in Saturday’s afternoon contest, then beat the NUFC Talbot 2-1, and the host SFC Strikers 3-0 to close out the tourmnamet.

***

The Avalanche also claimed silver medals for CVU, in the Girls U15 Div. 2 tournament, posting a 2-1-1 record.

On Saturday they beat the South Delta United Tigers 1-0 to open the tournament, and played Richmond United to a scoreless draw.

Sunday started with a 3-2 victory over Langley United to set up a true gold medal match against the Reign, who entered the final match with an identical 2-1-0 record. The Reign won the gold with a 2-0 victory.

***

The CV United U15/16 McDowell squad also played in Surrey, battling to a 2-0-2 record for the bronze medals in the Girls U16 Div. 1 tournament.

CVU opened with a 2-1 loss to the BCT Flying Arrows, before beating Okanagan FC by the same score.

On Sunday morning, the McDowell squad beat the Kelowna U15 girls, 4-1, before dropping a 2-1 decision to Nanaimo.

