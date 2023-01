The Comox Valley Under-13 boys hockey team, the Sharks, won a bronze medal after beating Vancouver 5-3 at a tournament on the weekend in Powell River.

Landon Davidge scored twice for the Sharks, while Xander Brown, Callum Bruce and Dylan Curtis each scored once.

Goalie Liam Brown and Callum were named first- and second-game stars, respectively.

A big shout out to the Wenatchee Wild Junior A boys hockey team for signing autographs and giving the lads a tour of their bus.