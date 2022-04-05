The U-15 Comox Valley All-Stars won a tournament in Powell River over the April 1-3 weekend. Photo supplied

Comox Valley U15 all-star team wins hockey tournament in Powell River

The Powell River Minor Hockey Association hosted its annual All-Star Tournament from April 1 -3, drawing teams from Nanaimo, Comox Valley, Campbell River and Sechelt Peninsula.

The Comox Valley U15 team had more than 40 players try out and coaches narrowed it down to the top 17.

The team went undefeated in three round-robin games, followed by a semifinal and a gold medal game.

All games were extremely competitive and Comox Valley capped a perfect weekend with a 5-4 overtime win against the Campbell River U15 Tyees.

The U15 team coaches and players extend a big thank you to West Coast Timber, Bin 4 Burger, Sam Ennis of Alpine to Ocean Realty, Westview Ford and HiTec/Brazen for supporting the team and helping sponsor their trip over to Powell River.

