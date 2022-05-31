Comox Valley United girls’ soccer team qualifies for provincials

The Comox Valley United girls U18 soccer team beat Nanaimo May 28 to secure a spot at the A-cup provincial tourney this summer in Surrey. Photo supplied

The U18 Comox Valley United girls’ soccer team is heading back to A-cup provincials June 30-July 3 in Surrey.

On May 28, the team had to beat Nanaimo to secure a provincial spot. The game was a nail-biter with plenty of momentum switches and near misses. After a scoreless first half, the teams continued to battle end-to-end in the second half. Nanaimo was first on the scoreboard in minute 85. Abot five minutes later, CVU captain Meghan Linegar seized the ball outside Nanaimo’s 18-yard box and drove it home, post in.

“The Comox team and parents erupted,” a spokesperson said. “The ball was brought back to centre and the whistle blew – over-time.”

At minute six of the first half of overtime, the multi-talented Raina Hagel made a move inside Nanaimo’s 18-yard box and pocketed the ball passed the keeper to make it 2-1 with 24 minutes remaining. Three minutes later as Comox was pressing, the team found itself in Nanaimo’s third trying to find some insurance. Winger Isabella Garrett maneuvered herself near the penalty spot, where she received the ball, took a touch and rifled it into the back of the net to secure a 3-1 win.

“What makes this event extra special is that half of this team were the U15 A-cup provincial champions in 2019. When COVID hit, no teams were allowed to compete. So in a way, they are the defending champions – what a great grad present.”

The coaching staff thanks the parents who came out to support their team.

“We have lots of work to do in the next month. We thank all of you for your continued support.”

Comox ValleyGirls soccer