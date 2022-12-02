Comox Valley United last in VISL first division

File photo of Comox Valley United vs Westcastle at the Vanier turf field.

The Comox Valley United men’s soccer team lost 2-1 to the Westcastle Lakers Saturday, Nov. 26 in Victoria. Westcastle was up 2-0 until the 90th minute when Wyatt Lyon found the back of the net for CVU.

Comox Valley had beaten the Lakers 1-0 when the two teams met in September.

CVU’s only other win was a 4-2 home victory over Powell River Villa, Nov. 19 at the Vanier turf field. Midfielder Kyle Bate opened the scoring 17 minutes into the game, but Villa scored on a penalty shot at the 40th minute and added a second goal at minute 50. Striker Joe Butcher knotted the score 70 minutes into the game, then Gabby Mason and Phil Ludwig scored a minute apart in the late stages to seal the win for CVU.

Comox Valley sits in last place in Division 1 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League with six points, two behind Powell River.

Their next game is Saturday, Dec. 3 against the Cowichan Axis at the Vanier turf. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

