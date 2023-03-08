Comox Valley United U14 girls win Island soccer title

The Comox Valley United U14 girls soccer team won the Island championship.

The Chillie Peppers beat Nanaimo in the North Island final March 1 to advance to the March 5 Island Cup final in Victoria. Their opponent was Lakehill United, the top South Island team.

Comox Valley opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark when Adeline Fyfe found the top left corner of the net from the 18-yard mark. Lakehill answered 15 minutes later to tie the game 1-1 before the end of the first half.

CVU added a second goal 12 minutes into the second half. After a string of passes, Sadie Schweigel’s shot from inside Lakehill’s 18-yard box found the lower left corner of the net. Ten minutes later, Charlotte Agnew made it 3-1 for the Chillies. Lakehill scored with four minutes remaining, but two minutes later, CVU made it 4-2 when Mira Herchmiller buried a free kick from Lakehill’s 20-yard mark.

Schweigel and Ella Atherstone shared goalkeeper duties taking a half each. Both had showstopper games. Herchmiller was named MVP of the match.

The Chillies were coached by Jason Schweigel, Nancy Guhl and Steven Fyfe.