Comox Valley United U18 girls fourth at soccer provincials

The U18 Comox Valley United girls’ soccer team finished fourth at the A-cup tier 2 provincial championships on the Canada Day weekend in Surrey.

This age group included Richmond United FC, South Surrey FC, West Van FC, Fraser Valley FC and Kelowna FC.

The squad lost their opening match 5-2 to Richmond. Having not played in more than a month, the coaches said the girls were a bit rusty from the start. However, CVU rebounded in its second game with a 3-0 win over South Surrey, and followed with a 3-1 victory over Fraser Valley.

Playing for third spot, Comox Valley lost 2-1 to Kelowna in their final match of the tourney.

“These girls did an amazing job all year long,” said Jerret Dickinson, co-coach with Mike Oldale. “Their drive, desire and love for the game is something that will always be remembered.”

CVU qualified for provincials in May by defeating Nanaimo 3-1 in overtime.

Eleven of the girls have graduated and will be moving onto post-secondary school, travel and work. Meghan Linegar will be playing soccer for St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, and Katie Anderson will play for the squad at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George. The coaching staff wishes them the very best.

The Comox Valley United U16 girls also competed in Surrey. The squad was winless in three matches played.

“It is nice to see that our small town of Comox can compete against some of the biggest clubs on the mainland,” Dickinson said.



