Comox Valley Volleyball Camp returning in July

For another summer, the Comox Valley Volleyball Camp — the longest running volleyball camp in the North Island — is excited to provide athletes with an excellent opportunity to play, improve and excel at the sport. This well respected and well known camp is an absolute pleasure to offer.

The camp will be held from July 11-14 at Brooklyn Elementary in Comox.

“It is really exciting to offer this camp in the Comox Valley,” camp co-ordinator Brian Stevens said. “My passion is coaching young athletes, and seeing them improve their skills in a dynamic and fun environment.”

The morning session from 9 a.m. to noon will be for Grades 4-8 (going into grade 5 and 8). The afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. will be for Grades 9-12.

The camp regularly has athletes who have a lot of experience, or who are just learning the sport. In addition, many multi-sport athletes also attend the camp.

“We always ensure all athletes are grouped in appropriate skill levels to promote maximum success and enjoyment,” Stevens said.

All sessions will focus on technical skill development, game play knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun.

Indoor and outdoor (grass) volleyball will be the focus of this summer’s camp, so please be ready to play this awesome sport inside and outside.

Stevens has five years of CIS (university) playing experience, five years of coaching Team BC (including Canada Games), assistant coached at Camosun College, many years of club and high school coaching, and many years of individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of coaches facilitating the camp. Current and former university athletes will be providing their expertise and enthusiasm at the camp. Equally important, all coaches have many years of camp and team coaching experience which is vital in ensuring all athletes obtain the best possible experiences.

“Each coach at the camp loves working with young athletes,” Stevens said. “They all really enjoy coaching, and sharing their talents and knowledge with the campers.”

Keeping with Comox Valley Volleyball Camp tradition, we will be sure to offer fun games, contests and prizes that all campers love to participate in and enjoy.

The camp is $175 which includes a T-shirt. Register your son/daughter by contacting Stevens at bdstevens@hotmail.com or (250) 339-0434. A registration form will be e-mailed with pertinent information.

In addition, the camp is a proud supporter of the Comox Valley Food Bank, so any donations will be gladly accepted.

This camp is a great opportunity to further your volleyball development, meet some new people, and have a great time. Be sure to register soon.

