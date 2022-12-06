The Comox Valley Volleyball Winter Camp runs Jan. 7 and 8 at Highland Secondary. File photo

Comox Valley Volleyball Camp runs Jan. 7, 8

The Comox Valley Volleyball Camp is excited to provide athletes an opportunity to play, improve and excel at this awesome sport. The winter and summer camps are the longest running volleyball camps in the North Island.

The camp will be held at Highland Secondary Jan. 7 and 8.

“It is really exciting to offer this two-day camp in January,” co-ordinator Brian Stevens said. “My passion is coaching young athletes, seeing them improve their skills, and have fun while doing it.”

There are two sessions available to accommodate a range of ages and skill levels. The youth session for boys and girls Grades 5-8 will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The elite session for boys and girls Grades 9-12 will run from 1-4 p.m.

Both sessions will focus on technical skill development, game play knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun. The elite session will include a strong focus on position-specific play and game strategy components.

Stevens has five years of CIS (university) playing experience, and five years of coaching Team BC (including Canada Games). He was also an assistant coach at Camosun College, and has many years of club and high school coaching, along with many years of individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of coaches from the Comox Valley facilitating the camp who will be providing their expertise and enthusiasm.

“Each coach at the camp are excellent athletes and love working with young athletes,” Stevens said. “They all really enjoy coaching and interacting with the campers.”

The camp is $60, or $30 for one session. Register by contacting Stevens at bdstevens@hotmail.com or (250) 339-0434. A registration form with pertinent information will be e-mailed.

The camp is a proud supporter of the Food Bank and will gladly accept donations. Athletes who bring in donations will be eligible for prizes on both days.

This camp is a great opportunity to further your volleyball development, prepare for club play, meet new people, and have a great time. Be sure to register soon.

Comox ValleyVolleyball

