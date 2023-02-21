Comox Valley volleyball team finishes top 10 in Super Series tournament

The Comox Valley U16 boys Wave by Strikers finished ninth out of 28 teams at their first Super Series tourney of the season. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley U16 boys Wave by Strikers competed in their first Super Series of the season in the Fraser Valley Feb. 17 and 18. A total of 28 teams attended.

The Wave’s goal was to qualify for the Tier 1 playoff and finish in the top 10 of the tournament. They were second in pool play with wins over the Pacific Coast Volleyball Club (PCVC) and KVC Crush team from Kamloops. They lost a razer thin three-set match (25-22, 15-25, 14-16) to south Island rivals Victoria Black.

This set up a match against the strong Kelowna Barn Owls — ranked sixth in B.C. at the end of 2022. The Wave fought hard but losing in two sets (16-25, 25-27). They then played for ninth place in their final game against the KVA Pack Black, finishing strong with a 25-16, 25-17 match win.

“We’ve put some of the province’s best teams on notice, with flashes that showed we can compete with anyone,” said head coach Steve Woolner. “If we can shore up our serve receive and transition game, it’ll really be fun to watch.”

Next up is the Island Super Series March 4-5 in Victoria.

If you can make it, come on down and cheer on your Comox Valley high performance U16 boys Wave by Strikers!

