Erika Burry of the Courtenay, who won the junior girls javelin at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships, will be vying for gold at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. Photo supplied

Comox Valley well represented at BC Summer Games

A host of athletes from the Comox Valley will be competing at the 2022 BC Summer Games, which run July 21-24 in Prince George.

The event features about 2,300 of the province’s best emerging high performance athletes from 170 communities. The average age is 14. They will compete in 18 sports.

The BC Winter and Summer Games has been the starting point for many athletes who have moved on to higher levels of sport. Summer Games alumni who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics include Madison Mailey (rowing), Bo Hedges (wheelchair basketball), Julia Grosso (soccer) and Brent Hayden (swimming).

FMI: bcgames.org

