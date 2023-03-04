The Comox Valley Wild U13 team won the Island B League champion banner in 2022. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Wild U13 team won the Island B League champion banner in 2022. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Wild lacrosse gears up for season

Comox Valley Wild players are excited to get back to the box for the spring season. After a successful 2022 season, highlighted by the U13 and U15 teams representing Vancouver Island in provincial championships, teams are practising to prepare for the April to June box lacrosse season.

In February, the association saw a strong turnout at its free drop-in sessions, especially in the U9 and U11 divisions, which are offered each year to introduce new players to game.

Box lacrosse is Canada’s official summer sport. Known as the fastest game on two feet, lacrosse offers skill development that is complementary to other sports, including hockey and basketball.

Registration is open until early April at comoxvalleywild.com for youth aged five to 16 in the calendar year.

