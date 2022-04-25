Kickers Winger Chloe Speed runs with the ball after a ruck. Photo by Jesse Ramsay

Comox Valley women’s rugby team falls to James Bay

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s team hosted James Bay Athletic Association (JBAA) this past Saturday in the quarter-finals of the BCRU Division II League.

In a very physical, fast-paced game, the Kickers fell 34-58. Karli MacFarlane (three), Danelle Campbell, Dara DeMarce and Neila Schaad scored tries for the Kickers. Jessica Leck added two conversions.

“JBAA scored in the first opening minutes, which resulted in feeling like our backs were against the wall right from the get-go. It took a bit before we were able to get into our groove. Our tackling needed to be better as we let some breakaway tries through, which you cannot do in a game this important,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “Definitely not the result that we wanted, but still proud of the season we had. After a two-year hiatus, to be able to play rugby again is the absolute best feeling. Everyone improved from the first practice and we will continue to build upon this season. I am excited to see our team come September when the league starts up again.”

The Comox Valley Kickers RFC run a Rugby Touch League during the off-season. Everyone is welcomed. No experience is needed. For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

