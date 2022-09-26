Winger Chloe Speed evades a defender. Photo courtesy Lorne Collicutt

Comox Valley women’s rugby team loses second of season

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s rugby team lost 10-36 against the Hornets, Saturday in Nanaimo. Yui Okada and Lauren Sargent each scored a try for Comox Valley.

“There are positive takeaways from this game, despite the end result,” Kickers coach Jean-Pierre Lussier said. “The score was 5-10 at the half, but Nanaimo’s experience made the difference in the second half, and they were able to score a few quick ones.

“We’ve made improvements from our last game and will continue to build momentum,” he added. “I’m proud of our team. The most important thing was that we never gave up.”

On Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be a doubleheader at Cumberland Village Park where the Kickers women’s and men’s teams both host the Castaway Wanderers. Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. for the women and 12:45 p.m. for the men.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca

Comox Valleyrugby

