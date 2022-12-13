Comox Valley wrestlers take to the mat for first tourney of the season

Inga Hollmayer, of Huband, won all three matches in her weight class in the Elementary Division. Photo supplied Carlos Qureda, of Mark Isfeld, won two of his three matches, finishing second in his division. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley wrestlers competed in their first tournament of the year Saturday, Dec. 10th in Duncan.

Twenty-three wrestlers from eight schools represented School District 71, many of them competing for the very first time, and took home four gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals between them. The fantastic performance of the team was highlighted by Inga Hollmayer (Huband) and Oscar Stehura (École Puntledge Park) who were champions in their weight classes in the Elementary Division. While Unya Hollmayer (G.P. Vanier) and Gage Hennicke-Nasdyk (Mark R. Isfeld) both came away with championships in the Senior Division.

The silver medalists included Jake Stuve (Brooklyn), Ryan Nasdyk (Highland), Carlos Qureda (Mark R. Isfeld), Kiedis Wynd (G.P.Vanier), and Jacob Price (G.P. Vanier).

The bronze medalists included Mika Hasumi (Cumberland), Owen Cassie ( Mark R. Isfeld),Bo Eastman (Mark R. Isfeld),Coady Frisch (Mark R. Isfeld), Nate Gaudedet (Mark R. Isfeld), Lexi Acton (G.P.Vanier), Ludwig Hollmayer (G.P. Vanier), and Ben Howlett (G.P. Vanier).

Fourth-place finishes went to Coral Rushton (Isfeld), Dylan Cooper (Isfeld), Kirk Rushton (Lake Trail), Bruce Rushton (Lake Trail), Arianna Leonard (Vanier), and Ethan Anderson (Vanier).

The wrestlers will be back in action at the Island Novice Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 8 at NDSS in Nanaimo.

