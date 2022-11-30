Comox Valley Yacht Club thanks Comox Valley Harbour Authority for its support

At the conclusion of this year’s boating season, members of the Comox Valley Yacht Club (CVYC) presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Comox Valley Harbour Authority (CVHA).

Harbour manager Leslie Taylor accepted the award that acknowledges the CVHA years of support in administering the yacht club’s reciprocal moorage agreement program. The program is a mutual agreement with 10 southern Vancouver Island yacht clubs to provide limited free moorage to each other’s member boaters.

Since the CVYC does not own or lease dock space, an annual payment is made to the Harbour Authority to cover costs, while the wharfinger and staff assist visiting reciprocal partners with docking and moorage facilities.

