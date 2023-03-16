Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

The Comox Valley’s youth dragon boat team, Dragon Riders, is now recruiting.

Thanks to the support of Comox mayor and council, the Dragon Riders now have a spot to park their own 20-person dragon boat.

“We are centrally located at Comox Marina, close to the community and schools from which we draw our paddlers,” spokesperson, Peter Williams. “We are the only youth dragon boat team on Vancouver Island, and we compete against adult teams.”

The Dragon Riders compete in all the local meets, as well as bigger meets in Nanaimo and Victoria.

“Last year for the first time ever we won our division in the Nanaimo meet, and at Sproat Lake/Port Alberni we won our division and the 1,000-metre race,” said Williams. “The costs are kept low ($55 for the season) and include all the paddling gear and the meets that we will enter. The first three practices are free, so come and try it out. Practices are Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, starting in April. We have access to world-class coaching through VI Paddling.

“We need new paddlers every year, so if you are between the ages of 14 and 19, have the competitive desire, and want to learn to paddle fast, come out for our team – you may earn a really cool nickname!”

The Dragon Riders are actively supported financially by a number of local businesses, as well as generous individuals from the Comox Recreation Centre. For more information email cvdragonriders@gmail.com

ActivitiesComox Valley