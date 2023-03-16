The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied

Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

The Comox Valley’s youth dragon boat team, Dragon Riders, is now recruiting.

Thanks to the support of Comox mayor and council, the Dragon Riders now have a spot to park their own 20-person dragon boat.

“We are centrally located at Comox Marina, close to the community and schools from which we draw our paddlers,” spokesperson, Peter Williams. “We are the only youth dragon boat team on Vancouver Island, and we compete against adult teams.”

The Dragon Riders compete in all the local meets, as well as bigger meets in Nanaimo and Victoria.

“Last year for the first time ever we won our division in the Nanaimo meet, and at Sproat Lake/Port Alberni we won our division and the 1,000-metre race,” said Williams. “The costs are kept low ($55 for the season) and include all the paddling gear and the meets that we will enter. The first three practices are free, so come and try it out. Practices are Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, starting in April. We have access to world-class coaching through VI Paddling.

“We need new paddlers every year, so if you are between the ages of 14 and 19, have the competitive desire, and want to learn to paddle fast, come out for our team – you may earn a really cool nickname!”

The Dragon Riders are actively supported financially by a number of local businesses, as well as generous individuals from the Comox Recreation Centre. For more information email cvdragonriders@gmail.com

ActivitiesComox Valley

Previous story
Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for assistance following Mount Washington assault

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied
Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

Wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as the fishing and tourism industries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Pop-up banner image