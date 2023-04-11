Comox Valley’s junior dragon boat team receiving help from many sources

Peter Williams

Special to the Record

It takes a community to run a youth dragon boat team.

Dragon Riders mixed youth dragon boat team has recently obtained its own fast and flashy boat, thanks to the VI Paddling Club.

It has a place to moor the boat, thanks to Comox town council and staff members.

The boat’s logos have been applied by Speed Pro Signs, who went above and beyond to accommodate us.

Dragon Riders has obtained sponsors so that the costs can be kept very low for participating youth. Sponsors include local businesses and health practitioners, as well as some special individuals who are members at the Comox Recreation Centre (thank you Trevor and friends).

It has experienced, certified people tilling the boat and at the helm coaching, as well as adult supporters paddling in practices and races. It has a team manager who keeps us all organized.

Most importantly, it has really special youth members, who are fit and spirited, giving their all in races and proudly accepting their medals, and having fun all the while. It has parents who are an integral part of the team for encouraging their kids, getting them to practices and races, and providing a spirited cheering section.

As these paddlers grow up and move on in life, Dragon Riders is always looking for more special members who are between the ages of 14 and 19. The team provides all equipment and race fees. The first three practices are free; after that, the low fee of $55 covers the season. Subsidies are available if required. Practices are at Comox Marina on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

So a big thank you to all for your support and encouragement. We couldn’t do it without you.

Contact us at cvdragonriders@gmail.com.

Peter Williams is the head coach of the Dragon Riders dragon boat team

Comox ValleyPaddling