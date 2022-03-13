Comox Valley welcomes Dime Valley Basketball

Love basketball?

Looking for something to do this March break?

Dime Valley Basketball, the Comox Valley’s newest basketball club, will be running its inaugural three-day camp at the Mark Isfeld gym, March 29-31, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day for ages 11-15.

Participants will spend the morning on skill development with university-level players and coaches before an afternoon filled with March Madness-style tournament games.

To learn more or register, visit www.dimevalleybasketball.com or email dimevalleybasketball@gmail.com

Organizers are building club travel teams and nightly development programs, and are looking for partnerships with businesses. If interested in sponsorship that would provide Island-wide marketing, please email dimevalleybasketball@gmail.com for more info.

basketballComox Valley