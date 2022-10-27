Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo

Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo

Comox woman wins national strongman championship

Tamara Nolan of Comox won the women’s 82 kilogram division at the Amateur Strongman Canada National Championships, Oct. 22 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By so doing, the 41-year-old earned an invite to the prestigious Amateur Strongman World Championships at the annual Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Sports Festival. She also received her professional card — in her novice year in the sport.

READ: Comox resident crowned Strongest Woman in B.C.

“Pretty wild,” said Nolan, who holds a few B.C. and national records in strongman. “Hardest competition I’ve ever done. I literally feel like I was dragged behind a vehicle.”

The day-long competition consisted of an overhead press medley (185-pound axle press, and 100-pound circus dumbbell); a 225-pound sandbag/330-pound frame medley carry (50 feet); a 60-second car deadlift (335 pounds) — which Nolan did “17 times until blackout” — a 440-pound yoke walk, 50 x 50 feet; and a 240-pound Atlas Stone, which she nearly lifted six times in one minute.

“It was the most gruelling competition, physically and mentally, that I’ve ever even conceived,” said Nolan, who prefers not to look at her competitors during the event. “I just get in there and do it. It was the mental that was the hardest for me, the noise. Seeing celebrity lifters everywhere. It was intimidating.”

She thanks the Chances Courtenay casino for donating money to cover her airfare.

Nolan now has her sights set on the Arnolds — which she refers to as the “Olympics of strength” — March 3-5 in Columbus, Ohio. She also received an invite to the 2023 Official Strongman Games in Florida.

•Fellow Comox Valley athlete Andrew Tracey also competed in Thunder Bay. He placed second in his division, and also earned a trip to Arnolds. He and Nolan both train at the Hayes’ Garage Gym, operated by Courtenay strongman Sean Hayes.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ComoxLocal Sports

 

Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo

Tamara Nolan, pictured after her win at provincials, has won a national strongman championship. File photo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs
Next story
Comox Valley Glacier Kings beats Westshore Wolves

Just Posted

Author Jordan Scott’s book I Talk Like A River was a 2020 New York Times Best Children’s Book of the Year. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Finding his voice

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner will play at this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. (Photo by Kendrahopephotography)
Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Contributed photo, left to right: CR Lawyers LLP partner Lyle Carlstrom, Jiffy Lube owners Kevin Wilson and Boom Khianchanat, IWC executive director Jim Brennan, and IWC finance and office manager Amy Gibson.
Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Pop-up banner image