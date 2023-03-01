Courtenay basketball star named PacWest women’s player of the year

Harriette Mackenzie of the Comox Valley has been named PacWest player of the year. File photo

Harriette Mackenzie, a 2021 graduate of Mark Isfeld Secondary now playing for the Vancouver Island University Mariners, has been named a first team all-star and Pacific Western Athletic Association (PacWest) player of the year for women’s basketball.

She led the conference in scoring (19.1 points per game, fourth in Canada), rebounding (14.9 per game, first in Canada) and blocked shots with 2.2 per game.

The Mariners are ranked #2 in Canada. They play their first playoff game in the PacWest provincials Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Comox ValleyGirls basketball