Vanier’s senior boys basketball hosted team Dover Bay Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Nanaimo side won 79-55. Scott Stanfield photo Imraan Abdulganiyu leads the Vanier attack against the top-ranked triple A team in B.C. Scott Stanfield photo Jace McDowell is about to dish the ball. Scott Stanfield photo Kai Canning is a Grade 11 forward on the Towhees. Scott Stanfield photo Micah Leopkey-Johnson (#6) and Kaizan Hajdrych (#12). Scott Stanfield photo Towhees guard Shimon Hashimoto looks for an open teammate. Scott Stanfield photo

The GP Vanier senior boys basketball team was in tough Tuesday at home against Dover Bay Secondary, the top-ranked triple A team in B.C.

The Towhees held their own, but the visitors from Nanaimo won the game 79-55.

Boys basketballCourtenay