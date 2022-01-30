Courtenay basketball team loses first of the season

Kye Kotapski-Tinga — back from an ankle injury – hit for 14 in a Saturday loss to Belmont. File photo

After an 11-day layoff, the Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team returned to the floor Thursday, Jan. 27 against Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo. The layoff showed early as the boys started slow and were down two at the half. But it was a different story once the third quarter started.

Coach Kent Milburn could “see the fire in the teams’ eyes” as the quickness and determination returned. The Ice outscored Wellington 36-6 in the third, and went on to win the game 94-71. Jasper Halvorson and Karman Kandola led the team in scoring with 27 points each.

On Saturday, the Ice played Belmont High in Victoria. In a competitive game where the lead changed hands a few times, Isfeld was up nine points a couple of times, but fell in the fourth quarter to lose their first game of the season 86-78. Temwa Mtawali led all scorers with 32, but fouled out at the start of the fourth quarter. Kandola scored 13 and Kye Kotapski-Tinga — back on the floor after an ankle injury – hit for 14.

On the way home Saturday, the Ice stopped in Duncan for a game against Cowichan High, and left with an 84-44 victory. Mtawali again led the team with 23 points and eight assists. Grade 11s Harlow Nield and Sam Van Tol also had big games, scoring 10 points each.

This week, the now number six provincially ranked triple A Ice will host league games, Tuesday against Carihi and Wednesday against Ballenas. Spectators are still not allowed in the gym. Hopefully that changes soon.

