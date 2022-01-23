Courtenay basketball team remains undefeated

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team capped a successful week with a trio of wins in Victoria on the Jan. 15/16 weekend.

The week started with a league win over ladysmith Jan. 11. The Ice started out fast with a full court press, with all players contributing to a 54-21 halftime lead. The final score was 104-48. On his 18th birthday, Jasper Halvorson led all scorers with 28 points. Grade 11s Jordan Raume and Harlow Nield both had big games with 10 points and numerous rebounds each.

On the weekend in Victoria, Isfeld engaged in an exciting match against powerhouse Claremont. In a very close game where neither team had more than a six-point lead, the Ice beat the Victoria squad 94-92 in overtime. In one of his finest games of the year, team leader Temwa Mtawali hit for 51 points. Finley Lan and Halvorson each had 13 points.

The Ice then beat St. Michaels 74-68. Karman Kandola scored 21 points while Duncan Whetter held down the defence.

Isfeld finished the weekend with an 84-71 victory over Royal Bay. Kandola and Mtawali led the team with 22 and 20 points. Liam Robertson and Finley Lan both provided points along with great defence and rebounding.

The wins left the number one Island ranked triple A Isfeld at 14 wins and no losses. As of Jan. 18, the team is ranked number eight among triple A high school squads in B.C.

