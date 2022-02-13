Courtenay basketball team tops in Island, number five in B.C.

Isfeld’s Kye Kotapski-Tinga, left, led his team with 36 points in a recent win over rival Carihi. File photo from previous game against Vanier.

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team kicked off the first week of February with a pair of league wins at home.

Feb. 1 was a contest for first place against rival Carihi from Campbell River. The Ice led the tight game by four at the half, maintained their intensity, and pulled away with a 104-88 victory. The win left the Ice alone in first place.

Kye Kotapski-Tinga led all scorers with 36 points. Temwa Mtawali and Jasper Halvorson scored 26 and 18 points.

The following night, Isfeld beat Ballenas of Parksville 103-53. Halvorson led the team with 30 points, while Karman Kandola finished with 20. Grade 11 Timo Kennedy caught fire in the fourth quarter, hitting four three-pointers in a row to finish the game with 16 points. Harlow Nield, also in Grade 11, had another strong game, pitching in 12 points and six rebounds.

The Ice is ranked number one on Vancouver Island and number five in B.C. in the triple-A division.

The team was in Port Alberni Feb. 8 for its final league game.

The North Island playoffs are Feb. 17-19 at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo.

Isfeld hosts the Island Championship tournament Feb. 24-26. By that time, the team hopes spectators will again be allowed to attend.

Boys basketballComox Valley