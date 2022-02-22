Courtenay basketball teams wins north zone championship

The Mark Isfeld Grade 8 girls basketball team capped an undefeated league season by winning the North Zone District Championships in their home gym on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Ice won all of their league games dating back to the first week in December, and defeated Highland Secondary and Vanier Secondary en route to meeting Alberni District Senior Secondary in the final game. Isfeld came away the convincing winners, 42-28, with all players stepping up and making a contribution.

Coached by John Boccabella and Colin Cunningham, the girls will conclude their season by attending the Grade 8 Girls Basketball Provincials in Abbotsford March 3-5.

Comox ValleyGirls basketball