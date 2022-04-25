The Courtenay Fish and Game Protective Association is having its Spring Gun Show on May 1. Photo supplied.

Courtenay Fish and Game Protective Association Spring Gun Show upcoming

The Courtenay Fish and Game Protective Association is having its Spring Gun Show on May 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main club building at Comox Lake.

This is a buy, sell and trade event mainly involving firearms and hunting items but you never know for sure what will be there. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch.

Admission fee is $5 for men 18 and over. Ladies and those under 18 are free.

Come on out and see what’s there, have something to eat or just enjoy the view of Comox Lake and the glacier.

COVID protocols required at the time will be in place.

For more information contact Rick McClure call 250-703-0223 or email 191145@hotmail.ca.

