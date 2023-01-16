The annual antler measure takes place at the Courtenay and District Fish and Game clubhouse on Jan. 21. Photo supplied

Courtenay Fish & Game antler measure coming up

How do your hunting skills rack up?

Saturday, Jan. 21 is the date that all hunters are invited to bring their skulls, horns, or antlers to the Courtenay and District Fish and Game to be measured for a possible record. There will be a $5 measuring fee per entry for non-members; but free for Fish and Game members. You are welcome to bring interesting antlers or mounts , even if not record material, for a little show and tell. Someone will be interested and want to hear about it!

There is no admittance fee for viewing by the public, so bring your friends and family and come out to the Courtenay and District Fish and Game and check out the facilities. Doors open at main hall at 9 a.m. Measuring starts at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and doors close at 3 p.m. Refreshments and munchies available.

While here, browse the table of donated gently used sporting goods items for sale. Proceeds go to association conservation projects. For more info, contact Farley Lock at 250-334-4126 or awards@courtenayfishandgame.org.

