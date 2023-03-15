Dillan Glennie is greeted by a dog that ran up to her in the pipe after her third run of finals at the World Freestyle Championships in Georgia after she crashed. Photo supplied

Dillan Glennie is greeted by a dog that ran up to her in the pipe after her third run of finals at the World Freestyle Championships in Georgia after she crashed. Photo supplied

Courtenay freestyle skier ranked number six in world

Dillan Glennie had several top 10 results at halfpipe competitions this season

Courtenay freestyle skier Dillan Glennie has turned in a number of top 10 results at halfpipe competitions this season.

The 22-year-old had a fifth-place finish at a World Cup event at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, a sixth and seventh at a double header World Cup in Calgary, another sixth at a World Cup at Mammoth Mountain in California, and an X-Games sixth.

She finished eighth in freeski halfpipe early March at the world championships in Georgia.

“I qualified sixth but didn’t land a clean run and ended up eighth,” said Glennie, who is ranked number six in the world in women’s halfpipe.

Her results from this season prompted an invitation to the national A team — which means more financial support, a change of coaches, and access to physiotherapy, massage, doctors and a personal trainer.

Her long-term goal is to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenayskiing

Previous story
Courtenay rugby team kicks off 2023 season
Next story
Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for assistance following Mount Washington assault

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied
Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

Wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as the fishing and tourism industries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Island Health demonstrated the technology at the Comox Valley Nursing Centre in Courtenay March 15 as part of a trial in a group of washrooms identified high-risk spaces for drug poisonings. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Island Health washroom sensor trial underway in Courtenay to monitor drug poisoning

Pop-up banner image