Courtenay freestyle skier ranked number six in world

Dillan Glennie had several top 10 results at halfpipe competitions this season

Dillan Glennie is greeted by a dog that ran up to her in the pipe after her third run of finals at the World Freestyle Championships in Georgia after she crashed. Photo supplied

Courtenay freestyle skier Dillan Glennie has turned in a number of top 10 results at halfpipe competitions this season.

The 22-year-old had a fifth-place finish at a World Cup event at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, a sixth and seventh at a double header World Cup in Calgary, another sixth at a World Cup at Mammoth Mountain in California, and an X-Games sixth.

She finished eighth in freeski halfpipe early March at the world championships in Georgia.

“I qualified sixth but didn’t land a clean run and ended up eighth,” said Glennie, who is ranked number six in the world in women’s halfpipe.

Her results from this season prompted an invitation to the national A team — which means more financial support, a change of coaches, and access to physiotherapy, massage, doctors and a personal trainer.

Her long-term goal is to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenayskiing