Courtenay freestyle skier ranked number six in world

Courtenay freestyle skier Dillan Glennie has turned in a number of top 10 results at halfpipe competitions this season.
The 22-year-old had a fifth-place finish at a World Cup event at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, a sixth and seventh at a double header World Cup in Calgary, another sixth at a World Cup at Mammoth Mountain in California, and an X-Games sixth.
She finished eighth in freeski halfpipe early March at the world championships in Georgia.
“I qualified sixth but didn’t land a clean run and ended up eighth,” said Glennie, who is ranked number six in the world in women’s halfpipe.
Her results from this season prompted an invitation to the national A team — which means more financial support, a change of coaches, and access to physiotherapy, massage, doctors and a personal trainer.
Her long-term goal is to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
