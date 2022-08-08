Courtenay golf course hosts 60th annual ladies Tillicum

Sunnydale Ladies held their 60th annual Diamond Jubilee Tillicum tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 — a 2 Ball Best Ball format with 40 teams competing.
The first low gross team was Karen Kloske and Josee Deslauriers with a score of 73, and the 1st low net team was Bev Slater and Chora Eilertsen with a net of 58. Second low gross was Holly Sanders/Susan Hawley at 76, followed by Tracy Ellis/Sandra Gallaway with 79, Carolyn Walker/Judy Berkeley at 81, Sue Fulkerth/Shari Dalager 82, Pat Rudolph/Joan Rallison 83, and Linda Broadbent/Laurie Appleyard. On the net side, Anne Patterson/Barb Buchanan were second with 61, Brenda Hartley/Marjorie Sheldon third at 63, Sharon Crowe/Janice Nicklin fourth at 64, Vicki Bombini/Maylene Friesen fifth with 64, Lesley Bird/Melanie Bird sixth at 65 and Kathie Reid/Chris Frederickson in seventh.
Thanks to major sponsors Royal LePage and the Eagle 97.3, as well as all the businesses and individuals who either provided sponsorship or donated prizes.