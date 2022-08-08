Courtenay golf course hosts 60th annual ladies Tillicum

Sunnydale Ladies held their 60th annual Diamond Jubilee Tillicum tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 — a 2 Ball Best Ball format with 40 teams competing.

The first low gross team was Karen Kloske and Josee Deslauriers with a score of 73, and the 1st low net team was Bev Slater and Chora Eilertsen with a net of 58. Second low gross was Holly Sanders/Susan Hawley at 76, followed by Tracy Ellis/Sandra Gallaway with 79, Carolyn Walker/Judy Berkeley at 81, Sue Fulkerth/Shari Dalager 82, Pat Rudolph/Joan Rallison 83, and Linda Broadbent/Laurie Appleyard. On the net side, Anne Patterson/Barb Buchanan were second with 61, Brenda Hartley/Marjorie Sheldon third at 63, Sharon Crowe/Janice Nicklin fourth at 64, Vicki Bombini/Maylene Friesen fifth with 64, Lesley Bird/Melanie Bird sixth at 65 and Kathie Reid/Chris Frederickson in seventh.

Thanks to major sponsors Royal LePage and the Eagle 97.3, as well as all the businesses and individuals who either provided sponsorship or donated prizes.

Comox ValleyGolf