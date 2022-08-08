File photo

Courtenay golf course hosts 60th annual ladies Tillicum

Sunnydale Ladies held their 60th annual Diamond Jubilee Tillicum tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 — a 2 Ball Best Ball format with 40 teams competing.

The first low gross team was Karen Kloske and Josee Deslauriers with a score of 73, and the 1st low net team was Bev Slater and Chora Eilertsen with a net of 58. Second low gross was Holly Sanders/Susan Hawley at 76, followed by Tracy Ellis/Sandra Gallaway with 79, Carolyn Walker/Judy Berkeley at 81, Sue Fulkerth/Shari Dalager 82, Pat Rudolph/Joan Rallison 83, and Linda Broadbent/Laurie Appleyard. On the net side, Anne Patterson/Barb Buchanan were second with 61, Brenda Hartley/Marjorie Sheldon third at 63, Sharon Crowe/Janice Nicklin fourth at 64, Vicki Bombini/Maylene Friesen fifth with 64, Lesley Bird/Melanie Bird sixth at 65 and Kathie Reid/Chris Frederickson in seventh.

Thanks to major sponsors Royal LePage and the Eagle 97.3, as well as all the businesses and individuals who either provided sponsorship or donated prizes.

Comox ValleyGolf

Previous story
B.C.’s Evan Dunfee captures gold at Commonwealth Games
Next story
Comox Valley track athletes haul in the medals

Just Posted

Police were on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) due to a standoff with a resident who claimed he was armed. (Terry Farrell/Record staff)
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Parking lot sale organizer Lue Petri (second from right) and her hardworking helpers (from left ) Jeni Cummings, Vicki Willems, Marlene Glennie and John Toogood are hard at work preparing items for the sale. Photo by Jacqui Graham
Courtenay parking lot sale will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied
Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

Police are on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody