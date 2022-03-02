Isfeld’s Grade 9 boys basketball team has stamped their ticket to the B.C. championships. Photo supplied

Courtenay Grade 9s off to B.C. basketball championships

The Mark Isfeld Ice Grade 9 boys basketball team has stamped their ticket to the provincial championships.

This marks the first time in the school’s history that the Grade nines qualify for the prestigious tournament.

They started their journey by winning the North Island Championships, which sent them to the Island Championships Feb. 24 and 25 in Ladysmith. Their win-loss record was 19-0 heading into the tournament. The Ice maintained the winning streak until the final against St Michaels University School (SMUS) of Victoria. In a previous meeting, Isfeld won by 12 points. In the final, however, SMUS edged the Ice 52-51 in a nailbiter. Both teams qualify for provincials, March 3-6 at Semiahmoo Secondary and Earl Marriott schools in Surrey.

Twenty teams have qualified for provincials, two each from the Interior and Vancouver Island, and the rest from the Lower Mainland. Find tournament details at bcgr9boysbasketball.com

