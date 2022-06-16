Courtenay karate dojo members excel at rare live competition

Students at Courtenay martial arts school, Tōshikan Traditional Karate and Kobudō, experienced success in two recent competitions.

The International Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-do Federation Canada-wide virtual tournament had 195 participants and Tōshikan students excelled with 43 gold, silver and bronze placings.

And, in their first live tournament participation since the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions, 10 Tōshikan students participated in the Coastal Martial Arts Open in Port Alberni and came away with 17 top-three placings.

“As a traditional dōjō, we don’t participate in many tournaments, but I’m so proud of the way the students conducted themselves in front of the judges,” said Tōshikan head instructor, Mac Newton Their dedication to their practice resulted in positive experiences in the tournaments.”

Comox ValleySports