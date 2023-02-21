Brent Davis won three gold medals at the Canadian Powerlifting Championships. Photo supplied

Courtenay powerlifter, 72, sets national age group records

A 72-year-old Courtenay powerlifter won three gold medals at the Canadian Powerlifting Championships Feb. 14 in Richmond.

Competing in the 70-plus age division at 74 kilograms, Brent Davis set national age group records in squat, bench press and deadlift — the three disciplines of powerlifting.

“I was very happy with it,” said Davis, who trains at Fitness Excellence in Courtenay. “They (fellow powerlifters) keep me motivated.”

Davis had not competed since suffering a couple of accidents a few years ago. He needed shoulder reconstruction after colliding with a deer while riding his motorcycle in Black Creek.

“I thought that was the end of me, actually.”

Following another “freak accident,” a plate and screws needed to be inserted into his lower leg.

“I was quite uncertain whether I’d ever train again, let alone compete. I was very lucky. I felt very fortunate to be able to compete. I was able to break the current Canadian records on Tuesday.”

Competitors receive three attempts at each discipline. Davis set records on his opening lifts, and continued to break his own records on his second and third attempts.

He squatted 132.5 kg (295 pounds), benched 90 kg (200 pounds) and deadlifted 165 kg (about 365 pounds).

The competition marked the 30th anniversary of his first national powerlifting event — held in Edmonton in 1993.

“For me, I still believe I have the ability to do a little more,” said Davis, who hopes to compete in the B.C. championships later this year. “I hope to improve on that.”


