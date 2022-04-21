Outstanding skill awards went to (photo left to right) - Nevaeh Dakiniewich (standout student); Annika Balbon (girls' trophy); Charlotte Gould (Vern Nichols Trophy); Nevaeh Judson (most improved medallion)

Courtenay recreational gymnasts excel at gymnastics championships

A fun, energetic and skillful gymnastics event was held at the Lewis Centre on March 12, 2022. The Gymnastics Championships highlighted the amazing skills these young athletes have been building throughout the year while attending various gymnastics programs through Courtenay Recreation.

The event, which comprised various age groups and skill levels, was watched with excitement by families. All participants received ribbons and four students received skills awards.

Outstanding skill awards went to Nevaeh Dakiniewich (standout student); Annika Balbon (girls’ trophy); Charlotte Gould (Vern Nichols Trophy); Nevaeh Judson (most improved medallion).

Courtenay Recreation sends out a thank you to all who were a part of this event. A special thank-you to Dairy Queen for providing treats for all participants and to Alexandria Braniff for taking photos at the event.

For more information, contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca.

gymnasticsLocal Sports

Previous story
Comox Valley Shito-Ryu Karate club brings home 15 medals from Island championships
Next story
Comox footballer scores four goals at elite youth tournament

Just Posted

Dr. Jonathan Reggler is asking Comox council for a moratorium on high density and large residential builds until a Valley-wide plan is enacted to bring more family doctors to the area. File photo
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage

Raida Bolton was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award at the April 20 Strathcona Sunrise Rotary meeting. Photo by Christy Woods
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society

The provincial government as invested in 182 additional childcare spaces in the Comox Valley. Stock image metrocreatve
Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

Another barge being towed into Union Bay Tuesday night. Photo supplied
Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction