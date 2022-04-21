Courtenay recreational gymnasts excel at gymnastics championships

A fun, energetic and skillful gymnastics event was held at the Lewis Centre on March 12, 2022. The Gymnastics Championships highlighted the amazing skills these young athletes have been building throughout the year while attending various gymnastics programs through Courtenay Recreation.

The event, which comprised various age groups and skill levels, was watched with excitement by families. All participants received ribbons and four students received skills awards.

Outstanding skill awards went to Nevaeh Dakiniewich (standout student); Annika Balbon (girls’ trophy); Charlotte Gould (Vern Nichols Trophy); Nevaeh Judson (most improved medallion).

Courtenay Recreation sends out a thank you to all who were a part of this event. A special thank-you to Dairy Queen for providing treats for all participants and to Alexandria Braniff for taking photos at the event.

For more information, contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or email lewis@courtenay.ca.

