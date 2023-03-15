Courtenay rugby team kicks off 2023 season

Vanier’s senior boys rugby team is preparing for the 2023 season. Scott Stanfield photo The juniors and seniors hit the field Tuesday at Vanier. Scott Stanfield photo Local rugby legend Ken Erickson is a longtime coach of the Towhees rugby program. Scott Stanfield photo The senior team is coming off a 4th-place finish at the 2022 B.C. Sevens Championship. Scott Stanfield photo

The senior boys rugby team at Vanier Secondary kicks off the 2023 season this weekend at the Langford Sevens tournament in Victoria.

Led by longtime coach Ken Erickson, the Towhees are looking to improve upon their fourth-place result at last year’s provincial championship.

Last season, the team won the North Island tournament, and lost to Belmont Secondary of Langford in the final of the Island championship. They again lost to Belmont in the semi-finals at provincials.

Erickson hopes to progress from tournament to tournament as the season wears on.

“That’s the end goal,” he said. “Our first goal is to get some continuity, get ourselves figured out, what we have, who we have, and come out with a game plan to make it work.”

He expects crosstown rival Isfeld will also be a strong side this year, especially the senior team.

“We were pretty evenly matched last year in juniors,” Erickson said.

After spring break, the team plays every Thursday until the Island tournament.

The senior North Island Championships are May 11 in Nanaimo. Island zone playoffs are May 17 and 18. Provincials are May 31-June 3 in Abbotsford.

The team is looking for corporate sponsors to help cover equipment costs and travel expenses.

For more information, call Aaron Kitto at (250) 650-8088.



