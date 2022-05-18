Ken Erickson, right, has coached rugby at Vanier since 1991. Photo supplied

Courtenay rugby team wins North Islands, qualfies for Island tourney

Vanier has eye on B.C. championships

Vanier’s senior boys rugby sevens team won the North Island Championship in convincing manner May 12. The squad competes at the Island championship May 23 and 24 in Victoria, from where they have a tremendous chance to qualify for the provincial championship June 1-4 in Abbotsford.

The Kitto Real Estate Team wants to support this team on their quest to become B.C. champions, but most importantly we want to say a big thank you to Ken Erickson for doing such an awesome job coaching every athlete to play rugby for Vanier since 1991. Ken only has a handful of years left teaching and coaching, and we want to support him and the team the best we can while we can. We are also lucky to have Jeremiah Nikkel coaching alongside Ken. JB’s wealth of international experience is a tremendous asset. We value his efforts with the team, and want to say thanks very much to him as well.

School sports can be quite costly. Successful teams that qualify for out-of-town competitions end up with exorbitant costs to be covered by players, parents and often the coaches themselves. Our goal is to cover the remaining costs for this team to travel to the Island championship and to provincials. Next year, our goal is to cover all the teams’ expenses, including jerseys and shorts, equipment and travel expenses. We wish to encourage all potential players to come out and compete to be the best they can be, and we hope to eliminate cost from being a factor that could deter them.

The Kitto Real Estate Team has sponsored this team. This year’s goal is to raise $6,000. So far, we have raised a little more than $3,000. This is a tremendous opportunity to support an awesome group of players and coaches who have the chance to represent Vanier and the Comox valley at the B.C. championships.

If you would like to donate or contribute, contact Aaron Kitto at (250) 650-8088.

Go Towhees!

