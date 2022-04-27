Courtenay school continues to groom college-level basketball talents

G.P. Vanier boys basketball is continuing its success in enabling student-athletes from the program to pursue post-secondary success in the sport.

There is a long history of Towhees – male and female – who have gone on to play basketball at the college and university level after their excellent performances at Vanier. For that matter, numerous other athletes from the three local high schools have represented the Comox Valley at B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan univerisities. Recent graduates include Nick Tancon and Noah Lewis from Mount Royal in Calgary, and Alea Ashlee from the University of Victoria.

Others are still playing, and there are five top male athletes planning to go to various next level programs. Three of the boys played for Vanier the past season: Tristan Carriere-Bela and Aidan Walsh will attend Olds College in Alberta next season, and Island all-star Sam Barnie will play at Mount Royal.

“The Towhees are very proud of these young men who all look to be contributors to storied programs,” Vanier boys coach Larry Street said.

Walsh wants to enrol in a sports-oriented diploma, Carriere-Bela is going into business and Barnie plans to pursue a degree in economics and business.

Good luck boys!