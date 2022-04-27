Vanier basketball players moving onto post-secondary teams, from left: Sam Barnie, Tristan Carriere-Bela and Aidan Walsh. Photo supplied

Vanier basketball players moving onto post-secondary teams, from left: Sam Barnie, Tristan Carriere-Bela and Aidan Walsh. Photo supplied

Courtenay school continues to groom college-level basketball talents

G.P. Vanier boys basketball is continuing its success in enabling student-athletes from the program to pursue post-secondary success in the sport.

There is a long history of Towhees – male and female – who have gone on to play basketball at the college and university level after their excellent performances at Vanier. For that matter, numerous other athletes from the three local high schools have represented the Comox Valley at B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan univerisities. Recent graduates include Nick Tancon and Noah Lewis from Mount Royal in Calgary, and Alea Ashlee from the University of Victoria.

Others are still playing, and there are five top male athletes planning to go to various next level programs. Three of the boys played for Vanier the past season: Tristan Carriere-Bela and Aidan Walsh will attend Olds College in Alberta next season, and Island all-star Sam Barnie will play at Mount Royal.

“The Towhees are very proud of these young men who all look to be contributors to storied programs,” Vanier boys coach Larry Street said.

Walsh wants to enrol in a sports-oriented diploma, Carriere-Bela is going into business and Barnie plans to pursue a degree in economics and business.

Good luck boys!

Previous story
Canucks eliminated from NHL playoffs despite 5-2 win over Seattle Kraken

Just Posted

The Eureka Support Society’s new executive director Troy Dunham is the next guest on The Record’s Off The Page podcast set to be released April 27. File photo
Off The Page podcast: Closing the gap on mental health with Eureka Support Society

Cumberland is making plans for its 125th anniversary in 2023. File photo
Cumberland planning for 125th anniversary in 2023

Callum Thompson is just about everywhere help is needed, travelling thousands of kilometres to bring patients to the hospital, restoring native plants on the MARS property and even filling potholes on the entry road.
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society volunteers: Together, we are MARS

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat for Humanity still seeking homeownership applications for next Comox Valley project