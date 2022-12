Isfeld forward Nick Lineger shows some intensity during Saturday’s game against Timberline. At right (#9) is forward Burton Styles. Scott Stanfield photos Isfeld guard Liam Robertson plays some tight defence along with Harlow Nield (#22) and Timo Kennedy (#10). Timo Kennedy tries to intercept a pass. Isfeld guard Sam Van Tol. The Ice breakout after winning the ball on defence. The hosts beat Timberline 65-47. Isfeld guard Matthew Dooling.

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team won two of three games to place fifth at its annual invitational tournament Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Isfeld lost 73-67 to the Alberni Armada in its Friday opener, but rebounded with a 75-61 win over the St. John Brebeuf Bears of Abbotsford.

In Saturday’s fifth/sixth game, the hosts beat the Timberline Wolves of Campbell River 65-47.

Other teams competing were Carihi, Kwalikum, Victoria’s Royal Bay and John Barsby of Nanaimo.