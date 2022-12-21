Isfeld’s jr. girls basketball team, from left: coach Colin Cunningham, Lanny Russell, Makenna Banks, Katie Hartig, Phoebe Cunningham, Ariana Seymour, Annika Tran, Gia Parhar, Rylan Boccabella, Amelia Kuhn, Lillianne Bourget and Janel Follis. Photo supplied

Courtenay school second at Candy Cane Classic

The Isfeld Ice junior girls basketball team traveled to Port Coquitlam Dec. 15 and 16 for the GlenEagle Candy Cane Classic Tourney.

They met Seaquam, last year’s junior girls provincial champions. Isfeld built a quick 14-2 lead on their full court defensive pressure and held the Seahawks to only five first-half points. All Isfeld players saw plenty of floor time, and the Ice came away victorious 40-19.

The semi-finals put Isfeld against the Vernon Panthers, a team that also likes to put full court pressure on their opponents. A lot of the Isfeld Grade 9’s recognized players on this team from the BC Summer Games in Prince George, where the Okanagan team earned an impressive bronze medal. Again, Isfeld’s defence came through, earning a tough fought 45-22 win.

The final game pitted the Ice against the Handsworth Royals. It was a long day for both teams, with the final tipping off at 7 p.m. A hot shooting twin duo of guards put Isfeld on their heels from the start. One of Handsworth’s guards was hitting from all over the floor, eventually making nine of 10 three-point attempts, while her sister hit another two. Isfeld battled all game but could not close the gap, eventually falling 47-36 and earning an impressive second-place finish.

Girls basketball

Pop-up banner image