Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship

Tournament MVP Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo

The host Isfeld Ice defeated St. Michaels University School of Victoria in the final of the triple-A Vancouver Island senior boys basketball championship Saturday night.

It was a tight game for three quarters before Isfeld grabbed the lead for good in the fourth quarter. The halftime score was 43-38 in favour of the Ice. The final score was 85-71.

Heading into the tournament, Isfeld was the top ranked team from the north while SMU was the top seed from the south Island.

“That was a battle, that’s a brilliant team (SMU) down there,” Isfeld coach Kent Milburn said. “That was brilliantly coached, one of the toughest defences we’ve seen. It was tight the whole way. We worked hard for it.”

The Ice kicked off the tournament Thursday with a 111-55 win over Esquimalt. Isfeld then beat Timberline Secondary of Campbell River 96-68 on Friday to advance to the final.

From Isfeld, Kye Kotapski-Tinga and Karman Kandola were named all-stars, while Temwa Mtawali was tournament MVP.

Timberline beat Vic High 75-68 in Saturday’s game for the bronze medal. The Campbell River school will join Isfeld and St. Michaels at the triple-A B.C. Championships, March 9-12 in Langley. Isfeld is ranked number four in B.C. heading into the tournament.



