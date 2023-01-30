Isfeld won the junior girls Ice Invitational basketball tourney on the weekend. Photo by Craig Sorochan SD71

Isfeld won the junior girls Ice Invitational basketball tourney on the weekend. Photo by Craig Sorochan SD71

Courtenay school wins junior girls basketball tourney

The host Isfeld Secondary won the junior girls Ice Invitational basketball team on the weekend.

The Ice kicked off the tourney with a 63-18 win over Isfeld Brentwood College.

“We overwhelmed them early with our full court defensive pressure,” coach Colin Cunningham said. “The game was well in hand and everyone on the Ice played lots of minutes and played well.

Players of the game for the Ice were Makenna Banks and Lanny Russell. Isfeld was thrilled to see their Grade 10 leader (Lanny) return from a long absence due to injury.

The win set up a semi-final match-up against cross-town rival Vanier, who had scored a lop-sided win over Ballenas.

“Vanier is always known for playing hard and getting after the ball so we were prepared for a touch match-up,” Cunningham said. “The score was not indicative of how hard both teams battled in front of a large, supportive crowd.”

The final score was 60-17 Isfeld. Players of the game for Isfeld were Katie Hartig (Grade 10 forward led all scorers with 20 in the game) and Gia Parhar.

This set up a re-match in the battle for firt between Isfeld and Claremont — who had met earlier in the year at the 16-team Island Challenge in Victoria. That game was probably the low point of Isfeld’s season, losing by more than 20. This time, however, Isfeld set the defensive tone early with their high energy press and stingy team defence, allowing only four points through most of the first half. The half ended with Isfeld up 20 but it didn’t feel safe and the Ice were determined to finish the game with defensive intensity and execution on offence. They did just that, cruising to a 58-29 victory with all players seeing lot of floor time. Elana Russell led all scorers with 17 points. Players of the game for the Ice were Annika Tran for her relentless defense and key steals, and Phoebe Cunningham who played big minutes (due to an ankle injury sustained by key Grade 9 forward Makenna Banks in the Vanier game) and made key plays at both ends of the court.

Vanier had a thrilling final game, losing by two to league rival Alberni and finishing fourth. Highland Secondary had a couple of exciting finishes on the back side of the draw but lost a couple of close ones to finish eighth.

Isfeld plays at Vanier Tuesday for their last league game of the year. They host the first round (North-North Zone) of playoffs starting Thursday at Isfeld. The top three teams in the zone advance to North Islands at Wellington in Nanaimo Feb. 9-11. Islands are Feb. 16-18 at SMUS in Victoria.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey
Next story
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Helleborus x ballardiae ‘HGC Pink Frost’ will typically show early buds in February. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: A repeat warning on Black Death virus

One of the highlights of the YANA Big Love Gala is always Karen McKinnon’s heart-felt photo presentation tribute of a local YANA family. Photo submitted
YANA Big Love Gala sells out in seconds; livestream options available

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo
January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada