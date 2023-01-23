Courtenay side faces giants from Nanaimo Tuesday

Imraan Abdulganiyu led Vanier’s senior basketball team in scoring last week in wins over Wellington and Burnaby Mountain Secondary. File photo by Peggy Street

The GP Vanier senior boys basketball team pulled off a trio of victories last week.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at home, the Towhees beat Wellington of Nanaimo, a top-ranked team in B.C. triple A rankings, in a league match.

“Another great night for fan support at Vanier,” coach Larry Street said. “The team came prepared, and the fans were witness to a fine high school basketball game. Close throughout the game, and both teams played excellent half court defence.”

Vanier was up 18-7 at the end of the 1st quarter, but Wellington caught up by the half and went ahead 36-35. The Towhees took over in the middle of the third quarter, and hit a good percentage of shots. Imraan Abdulganiyu led the scoring with 19 for Vanier, and 15 rebounds, while snatching four steals. Jace McDowell added 18 points, and Micah Leopkey-Johnson scored 13 points and seven rebounds, with four assists. Kaizen Hajdrych popped 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, picked off four steals, and dished six assists for a fine game. The final score was Vanier 75, Wellington 69.

Vanier then played Friday, Jan. 20 at University Hill Secondary in Vancouver.

“A good game for Vanier to play the whole team,” Street said. “Everyone scored, and played stellar team defence, holding U Hill to only 31 points. Vanier had 61. A fun game before the team witnessed the UBC/Regina men’s game just down the road.”

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Towhees played 4A school Burnaby Mountain on the main court at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby.

Street said the game was close throughout as both team were tough on defence. It came down to the wire when Jace McDowell hit a buzzer beater three pointer, which brought all team members off the bench to swarm him.

“Very exciting finish,” Street said.

Imran had another stellar game with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jace had 18 points while Shimon Hashimoto chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. The final score was 65-63 Vanier.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Vanier hosts Dover Bay, the top-ranked triple A team in B.C.

“A very tall, athletic team who beat Oak Bay (B.C. number 3 in 4A rankings) earlier in the year,” Street said.

Come out to support your Towhees.

