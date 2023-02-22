Isfeld’s senior girls basketball team is all smiles, despite losing to St. Michaels University School at the Island championship last weekend at Isfeld. On Tuesday, the Ice beat Brookswood in a wildcard game to qualify for the 3A provincial championships Mar 1-4 in Langley. Photo supplied

Courtenay team advances to girls AAA basketball provincials

The senior girls basketball team at Isfeld Secondary has qualified for the 3A provincial championships Mar 1-4 in Langley.

They did so by defeating Brookswood of Langley 63-50 in a wildcard game that was played Tuesday at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo. As of Feb. 7, Brookswood had been ranked number nine in the B.C. 3A girls ratings.

Last weekend, the Ice girls were runners up at the Island championship, which Isfeld hosted. They lost to St. Michaels University School of Victoria — the top-ranked 3A girls basketball team in B.C. — in the final.

Tuesday’s win bumped Isfeld’s record to 23-4 on the season.

